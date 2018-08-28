Search

Primary school praised for developing ‘enthusiastic learners’ in ‘good’ Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 19 November 2018

Northgate Primary School celebrates 'good' Ofsted report. Picture: Northgate Primary School

Northgate Primary School celebrates 'good' Ofsted report. Picture: Northgate Primary School

Archant

A primary school in Great Yarmouth has been praised by Ofsted for helping pupils “settle, thrive and make good progress”.

Northgate Primary School has been rated ‘good’ in all categories as well as overall by the body that sets the standards for teaching.

Staff members were praised for their “wealth of experience” and their development of “enthusiastic learners”.

The school’s curriculum was also recognised for helping children to be “good and caring pupils”.

Head teacher, Lindsay Hanger said: “We are very pleased that our tireless commitment to offering a fully inclusive and relevant education delivered in an atmosphere of support and nurture has been recognised in this report.”

Northgate Primary also achieved the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award when an assessor visited its two nurture groups across the school.

It is the only school in the country to have achieved the reaccreditation for the fourth consecutive time.

The assessor praised the “extremely good” standard of care within the nurture group and said children developed a good range of social and personal skills.

The school was rated as ‘good’ in its previous Ofsted report.

