High school honoured with special remembrance award

Northgate High School in Dereham was presented with the AVM Don Memorial Youth Cup at the Royal British Legion Norfolk Conference. Picture: Supplied by Northgate High Archant

A mid-Norfolk high school has been honoured with a special youth award by the Royal British Legion.

Northgate High School in Dereham was presented with the AVM Don Memorial Youth Cup at the Royal British Legion Norfolk Conference.

The event was held at County Hall on Saturday February 2, with guests attending from the Royal British Legion and Norfolk County Council (NCC), including the Chair of NCC councillor Margaret Stone and President of Norfolk Royal British Legion Sir William Cubitt.

Northgate High became the first school in Norfolk to be affiliated with the Royal British Legion and on November 9 last year, its annual remembrance service was held, commemorating the end of WW1 with several dignitaries and guests from the local community attending.

A spokesperson for Northgate High School said: “We are delighted to be awarded and receive the AVM Don Memorial Youth Award Cup, in recognition of everything we do engaging with the community, and bringing everyone together for Remembrance.”