‘You will get your prom’ - schools message to year 11 students
PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 19 March 2020
Archant
A school in mid Norfolk has promised its students they will get their year 11 prom despite lessons being cancelled.
The heads of school at Northgate in Dereham have sent a letter to year 11 pupils, wishing them a ‘temporary goodbye’.
The letter, which was published on the school’s website, said: “Firstly, the slightly trivial but still important: you will get your prom, class of 2020 leavers hoodies, leavers afternoon, awards evening etc.
“You have spent 5 of your most formative years at Northgate. We have watched you grow in to fantastic, thoughtful, mature young men and women.
“When it is safe to do so, we will celebrate all of that together. Promise.”
The letter comes after the government announced schools would be closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter also stated that GCSEs ‘will still count’ and they are still part of the ‘school community’.