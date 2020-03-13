Norfolk students build award-winning robot

The winning team from Dereham Northgate High School. L-R: Maddison Fleming, Keira-Mai Fenn, Connor Hazell, Lewis Burrell, Dylan Gooch, Prisha Brown. Picture: Big Partnership Archant

Students at a Norfolk high school have won a national competition after building their very own robot.

Pupils from Dereham's Northgate High School have been crowned champions of the Subsea UK 2020 STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Challenge, which saw teams from across the UK compete to design an ROV (remotely operated vehicle) to solve an 'environmental incident'.

Trish Banks, operations manager at Subsea UK, said: 'We set the annual STEM Challenge as inspiration for pupils to learn more about the career possibilities which exist in engineering and the subsea industry.

'Witnessing the ingenuity, ambition and enthusiasm shown by all pupils taking part in this year's STEM challenge has been tremendous, and I want to congratulate the team from Northgate High School on their winning design.

'This year we chose the topical theme of removing plastics from the sea as we want the next generation to understand the breadth of challenges which subsea engineering can tackle.'

Maddison Fleming, 14, a pupil on the winning team from Northgate, said: 'The STEM challenge has been a really exciting experience and it made me realise that I can do more than I thought possible. It was a really fun challenge, and everybody has been absolutely amazing, from the organisers to the sponsors. I am incredibly proud to be a part of Northgate High School.'