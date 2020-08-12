Video

School create 360° tour so new students don’t get lost in September

A mid-Norfolk high school has created a full replica of their building for new students who have been unable to visit ahead of September.

Northgate High School on Dereham have created a fully immersive 360° virtual tour for new students set to attend the school in the new term.

In a similar format to Google Street View, the tour gives students and parents the ability to get a feel for the buildings layout and what the school looks like in a 3D model.

Assistant headteacher, Andrew Darlow, said: “It should allow all prospective students to get a complete feel for the site before they start with us in September.

“The tour allows a complete experience moving through the halls and into classrooms to explore every nook and cranny of the site, in addition to a more holistic view of the building itself and the relationship between the classrooms.”

“The added bonus is that students can go back to it as many times as they like, view from multiple angles and work their way between lessons without the worry of getting lost!”