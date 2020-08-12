Search

Advanced search

Video

School create 360° tour so new students don’t get lost in September

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 12 August 2020

Northgate High School on Dereham have created a fully immersive 360° virtual tour for new students set to attend the school in September. Picture: Northgate High School

Northgate High School on Dereham have created a fully immersive 360° virtual tour for new students set to attend the school in September. Picture: Northgate High School

Archant

A mid-Norfolk high school has created a full replica of their building for new students who have been unable to visit ahead of September.

Northgate High School on Dereham have created a fully immersive 360° virtual tour for new students set to attend the school in the new term.

In a similar format to Google Street View, the tour gives students and parents the ability to get a feel for the buildings layout and what the school looks like in a 3D model.

Assistant headteacher, Andrew Darlow, said: “It should allow all prospective students to get a complete feel for the site before they start with us in September.

“The tour allows a complete experience moving through the halls and into classrooms to explore every nook and cranny of the site, in addition to a more holistic view of the building itself and the relationship between the classrooms.”

“The added bonus is that students can go back to it as many times as they like, view from multiple angles and work their way between lessons without the worry of getting lost!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Amazing’ Emily remembered through friend’s tireless fundraising

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, died in March 2020. Picture: Annabel Owen

Busy town road could be closed until end of month after car crashes into house

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd