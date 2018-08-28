Search

‘Hola’ - Norfolk school to welcome new Spanish friends next year

PUBLISHED: 09:47 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 22 November 2018

Archant

A Norfolk school will be saying ‘Hola’ to its Spanish friends next year as it celebrates its latest award.

Millfield Primary School in North Walsham has received the British Council’s International Schools Award for the second consecutive year.

The award rewards schools with a notable global element in their curriculum, and Millfield has links to India, Spain, Japan and South Korea.

Robin Smith, who is the school’s International co-ordinator, helps to bring diverse cultural opportunities into Millfield’s curriculum.

And for the first time the school is taking part in a student and teacher exchange programme over the next two years funded through the Erasmus Project and will be welcoming children from a Spanish school.

Mr Smith said: “It’s fantastic that the children are able to connect with their peers around the world. They learn so much about themselves and discover exciting cultures and make new friends.”

Topic Tags:

