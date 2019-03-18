Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

One of Norfolk’s last council-run high schools reveals plans for academy conversion

18 March, 2019 - 17:02
North Walsham High School is consulting with parents and staff on plans to convert the school to an academy and join the Enrich Learning Trust. Picture: ARCHANT

North Walsham High School is consulting with parents and staff on plans to convert the school to an academy and join the Enrich Learning Trust. Picture: ARCHANT

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

One of Norfolk’s few remaining council-maintained high schools has unveiled plans to become an academy.

Alex Robinson, chair of governors at North Walsham High School. Photo: Andy NewmanAlex Robinson, chair of governors at North Walsham High School. Photo: Andy Newman

North Walsham High School launched a consultation on Monday with parents and staff on plans to convert to an academy and join the Enrich Learning Trust.

It comes after the regional schools commissioner for the East of England, Sue Baldwin, gave her approval to the school’s application to join the trust.

The Enrich Learning Trust was formed from the merger of ieTrust and the Mid Norfolk Academy Trust earlier this year and contains five schools including Wymondham High Academy, Dereham Neatherd High and Long Stratton High.

Alex Robinson, chair of governors at North Walsham High School, said: “We have been seeking to join an academy trust which is locally based, is large enough to be financially secure, contains a sufficient number of secondary schools to provide support and professional development opportunities for staff, caters for age ranges from primary to sixth form and has a proven record in helping pupils achieve good results and success in their education.”

He added: “The challenge for the governing body has been to find the right partner to work with. We have been in discussions for some months with the Enrich Learning Trust – these things have quite a long gestation period.”

Russell Boulton, chief executive of the Enrich Learning Trust, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming staff, students and governors from North Walsham High School (NWHS) into the trust.

“We are proud of the trust’s achievements in Wymondham, Long Stratton and Dereham and we are glad of the chance to share our strengths and opportunities with NWHS in the next phase of the school’s development.”

In a Norfolk County Council document for the 2018/19 academic year, only four secondary schools – Litcham School, Aylsham High, North Walsham High and Old Buckenham High – were not listed as academies.

Figures released by the county council in late 2017 showed that just one of the county’s 52 secondary schools, Alysham High School, was not taking steps towards converting into an academy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Student newspaper score eight nominations for prestigious national awards

Concrete gained eight nominations for the SPANC19 awards. Picture: Megan Baynes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists