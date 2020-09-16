Search

Advanced search

Student exchange programme celebrates 50th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 09:55 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 16 September 2020

A group of North Walsham High School students outside Mayen town hall in 1970. Photo: North Walsham High School

A group of North Walsham High School students outside Mayen town hall in 1970. Photo: North Walsham High School

Archant

A student exchange programme with Germany thought to be the oldest still in operation in the UK will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday.

The first group of students to leave North Walsham High School for the Albert Scheitzer Realschule in Mayen on September 18, 1970. Photo: North Walsham High SchoolThe first group of students to leave North Walsham High School for the Albert Scheitzer Realschule in Mayen on September 18, 1970. Photo: North Walsham High School

North Walsham High School swapped its first group of students with the Albert Scheitzer Realschule in Mayen, Germany on September 18, 1970, but its latest exchange 50 years on had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The schools had also hoped to hold a celebration in North Walsham with special guests, a buffet and an exhibition, and directors are also hoping to get some of Norwich City’s German stars involved in the celebrations, which have been moved to 2021.

A commemorative book detailing the history of the exchange is set to be released with a foreword from German comedian Henning Wehn.

North Walsham High School chair of directors, Russell Solly, said: “We’re starting to look into doing virtual exchanges and I’ve got a conference booked with German staff so we can at least start arranging something and move forward.

The Atrium at North Walsham High School. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Atrium at North Walsham High School. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

You may also want to watch:

“The exchange has been in existence for 50 years and we believe it to be the longest running between two schools still functioning - we’ve been exchanging students longer than we’ve been in the EU.

“Several former participants are still in contact with their exchange partners and many deep and long lasting friendships have been made.

“The strength of the exchange has always been the friendship established between families, with a prime example being my own grandson’s godfather being my son’s exchange partner.”

Mr Solly said the exchange has changed a lot in 50 years with students now staying in hotels rather than their partners’ homes.

Students staying in Germany have been treated to boat trips on the Rhine, visits to the Nurburgring and trips to the top of Cologne cathedral down the years, while visiting German students have been taken on bus tours of Norwich and become involved in art and community projects.

Previous anniversaries have seen the school receive a letter from then prime minister Tony Blair, congratulating the schools and a visit from the Realschule Band who played a concert in St Nicholas Church, while this year it received a letter from minister of state for school standards, Nick Gibb.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk beach named one of the best on Earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

How I gamed the system to get a coronavirus test

Sandra Squire found a work-around to book a test by putting in a postcode from another part of the UK. Photo: Norfolk Independent Group.

Driver hit on head by flying wing mirror in hit-and-run crash

The A1075 near Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Hopefully it goes very well for him’ - Burnley boss discusses Gibson’s move to Norwich for the first time

Ben Gibson celebrates City's win at Huddersfield with head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images