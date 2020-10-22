‘Joy and excitement’ as entire school is packed up and moved to new £7m building
PUBLISHED: 09:04 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 22 October 2020
Leaky roofs and cold classrooms will be a consigned to the history books as a seaside school packs up and moves across its field to a new £7m building.
Staff at North Denes Primary School, in Great Yarmouth, are busy filling and labelling boxes while pupils enjoy an extra few days at home ahead of half term.
When they come back it will be to a new building, and after more than 80 years’ service their old classrooms will soon no longer exist.
Headteacher Debbie Whiting said because of Covid-19 they weren’t able to mark the milestone in the way they would have liked.
And while there was nostalgia for the building, current pupils were excited about the new facilities after the keys were officially handed over on Wednesday, October 21.
Their last teaching day on Monday had been “quite a sad day” she said, adding: “But it will be lovely in the new school. It is damp and cold here with buckets in the corridor. It’s not a great building.
“But it is not a closing down, we are relocating and the journey for North Denes continues.”
She said having a modern, new environment would have a positive impact and enable the school to come together on one site, not dotted around in mobiles.
“Moving during a pandemic in a year when half the children have not been in school will go down in history,” she said.
Contractors were due to complete the building in the summer but were pulled off site during lockdown and a planned move over the holidays was put back until half term.
When the building is empty it will be demolished, and returned to green space.
In its 82 years generations of children have passed through the original building.
A letter to parents from Mrs Whiting said it was a time of “joy and excitement”.
However, she said it was disappointing former staff and pupils could not be invited in for a final farewell.
The school has 379 pupils, including some from the former Alderman Swindell School which closed in a merger aimed at providing the new school at North Denes.
A new £9m school is also taking shape on the Beresford Road site for up to 94 boys aged five to 16 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.
