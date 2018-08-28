Search

Advanced search

Primary school raises more than £2,000 at race for life event

PUBLISHED: 16:10 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 18 December 2018

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth raised £2,217.60 at its race for life event. Picture: North Denes Primary School

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth raised £2,217.60 at its race for life event. Picture: North Denes Primary School

Archant

Children at a Norfolk primary school wore fancy dress and ran laps around its field at a race for life event which it raised more than £2,000.

Pupils at North Denes primary school in Great Yarmouth asked friends and family to sponsor them for taking part in the event.

In total, the school raised £2,217.60 for Cancer Research Uk.

PE teacher, Christine Bull, said: “Our youngsters are the generation that could see ground-breaking treatments and cures for cancer in their lifetime.

“By taking part in race for life and uniting together against cancer, the children did something really special.

“The more of us who join the fight against cancer, the more money we can raise to beat cancer.”

North Denes Primary have also set up a food bank to support children and their families who cannot afford to eat.

So far it has distributed more than 35 parcels and expects to send out more over the next week.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists