Rising costs lead to changes to school dinners menus

Norse Catering has been forced to adapt its menus to cope with the inflation crisis - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Rising food prices mean school dinner caterers are changing their menus, substituting items for more affordable alternatives.

Norse Catering - Norfolk's largest school dinner provider - has been forced to make some changes after seeing prices rocket.

However, the caterer says that it has been able to keep portion sizes the same, despite the financial challenges the inflation crisis is posing.

The firm did not provide specific examples of menu changes, but other UK providers have described substituting some meats for cheaper options, for instance serving gammon instead of beef and turkey instead of chicken.

Andrew Lipscomb, director of operations at Norse Catering, said relying on locally-sourced products had helped mitigate rising costs.

"We provide over 18,000 primary school meals across East Anglia every day, and our main priority is to provide high-quality, locally-sourced and nutritionally balanced food," he said.

"As with other education providers, we have also felt the impact of the rising cost of food and inflation and have seen price increases for meat and dairy products which feature heavily on our menus.

"We are working closely with our suppliers in navigating these increases and benefit from the fact we source our meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy locally and seasonably from East Anglian food producers.

"We have experienced some supply chain disruption, which has resulted in some temporary menu changes, but we have managed this on a school-by-school basis.

"The tight margins have made it challenging to plan future menus, but we will continue to monitor these costs and work in partnership with our suppliers and schools.

"Despite these challenges, our portion sizes have not changed as we follow the school food standard guidelines."

This week, other caterers told the BBC of changes they were making to menus as they also look to deal with rising costs.

The Local Authority Catering Association (LACA), the country's school caterers' association, said that the quality of meals were under threat as a result.

Brad Pearce, its vice chair, said the caterers he runs in Plymouth, had been forced to regularly swap beef and chicken for gammon and turkey to cut costs.