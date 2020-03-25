Families warned of coronavirus free school meals scam emails
PUBLISHED: 13:46 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 25 March 2020
Parents of children eligible for free school meals are being warned about a coronavirus scam.
Norfolk Trading Standards said emails are being sent claiming to help with funding towards free meals while schools are closed.
The warning came as millions of children up and down the country stayed at home from school in order to curb the spread of the virus.
The scam emails ask for bank details so parents can continue to receive free school meals while schools are closed.
A Department for Education spokesman said: “We have been informed some parents have received an email stating: ‘As schools will be closing, if you’re entitled to free school meals, please send your bank details and we’ll make sure you’re supported’.
“This is a scam email - do not respond, and delete immediately.”
Schools in Norfolk, including Northgate High School in Dereham, have also been warning parents to beware.
