This Norwich teaching centre is showing school governors how to govern

The Norfolk Teaching and Leadership Excellence Centre at Thorpe St Andrew School in Norwich, run by the Yare Education Trust, has been designated a "governance hub". Picture: Archant

A Norwich teaching centre will be sharing its knowledge with present and future school governors after gaining special status as a “governance hub”.

In its new role, the Norfolk Teaching and Leadership Excellence Centre at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form will be supporting governors around the East of England.

It will coordinate a team of experienced governors, known as National Leaders of Governance (NLGs), who will give their knowledge and skills to other schools. There are around 480 NLGs nationally, designated by the Department for Education.

Despite being unpaid volunteers governors hold great power in schools – they are responsible for holding headteachers to account for school and pupil performance and overseeing school finances.

Sean Harford, national director of education at Ofsted, said: “Learning from and being advised by the best is a great way for governors and trustees to extend their knowledge and skills.”