Teachers’ letter urges MPs not to let schools become ‘forgotten victims of Brexit’

Teachers and students from the East of England have called on the government to halt Brexit to prevent further cuts to education funding. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Teachers and students from the East of England are pleading with the government not to let education institutions become “the forgotten victims of Brexit”.

The group of 50 teachers, students and lecturers are calling on MPs to vote down the UK’s departure from the EU to prevent further funding cuts to the education system.

The letter, which is aligned with the Best for Britain campaign group and includes six signatories from Norfolk, says almost 2,000 schools in the region have experienced funding cuts in recent years and that “Brexit would only make our schools poorer”.

It says universities in particular have benefitted from EU membership, with generous research investment from the bloc and some 4,000 staff from the EU working in the region’s universities.

The letter says: “Being part of Europe has given our families, proudly rooted in our local communities, the joy of possibilities beyond our borders. But now, our schools are hurt by funding cuts.”