Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teachers’ letter urges MPs not to let schools become ‘forgotten victims of Brexit’

PUBLISHED: 15:04 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 March 2019

Teachers and students from the East of England have called on the government to halt Brexit to prevent further cuts to education funding. Photo: PA

Teachers and students from the East of England have called on the government to halt Brexit to prevent further cuts to education funding. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Teachers and students from the East of England are pleading with the government not to let education institutions become “the forgotten victims of Brexit”.

The group of 50 teachers, students and lecturers are calling on MPs to vote down the UK’s departure from the EU to prevent further funding cuts to the education system.

The letter, which is aligned with the Best for Britain campaign group and includes six signatories from Norfolk, says almost 2,000 schools in the region have experienced funding cuts in recent years and that “Brexit would only make our schools poorer”.

It says universities in particular have benefitted from EU membership, with generous research investment from the bloc and some 4,000 staff from the EU working in the region’s universities.

The letter says: “Being part of Europe has given our families, proudly rooted in our local communities, the joy of possibilities beyond our borders. But now, our schools are hurt by funding cuts.”

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of employees made redundant following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Duo give Norwich verdict on UK tour of every Good Beer Guide pub

Tom Irvin and Simon Everitt visit The White Lion pub on a tour of all the Good Beer Guide pubs in the UK Credit: Bernard Everitt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists