Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom

Zara Merali was teaching for Step Teachers when she was reported for drinking on the job - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk Ltd

A teacher who drank alcohol concealed in a metal bottle while working in two Norfolk schools has been banned from the classroom.

Zara Merali was reported to the Teaching Regulations Agency (TRA) while employed by Norwich-based supply agency Step Teachers.

The investigation came after Dr Merali was accused of drinking alcohol while doing supply work for two Norfolk schools - Acle Academy and Attleborough Academy.

A TRA misconduct panel heard that on an occasion at Acle Academy, Dr Merali reportedly "smelt of vodka" and was "swaying all over the place slurring words and constantly sipping from her water bottle".

The panel heard that Dr Merali explained her slurred speech and appearance of intoxication as being a side effect of painkillers she was prescribed.

However, a medical report ruled this out, leading the panel to believe she had acted dishonestly.

The incidents happened while Dr Merali was teaching on supply at Acle Academy in March 2019.

Two months later, she was on supply at Attleborough Academy, similar concerns were raised and reported to the TRA by the school.

The report states that Dr Merali would "often leave the classroom during lessons and would leave pupils unattended for up to 10 minutes".

It adds: "Students commented that Dr Merali's behaviour was weird and that they could smell alcohol on them".

A member of staff is reported to have checked her bottle and claimed that it "smelt strongly of alcohol".

The panel made an order banning Dr Merali from returning to teaching for at least two years, after which period she can apply to review the order.

Dr Merali was not represented or present at the panel, but was aware it was taking place.

A spokesperson for Acle Academy said: "We are aware of this case and while there was no proven evidence of any inappropriate conduct by the supply teacher on school premises while she was assigned to Acle Academy, the school did raise concerns for her wellbeing with her employer, Step Teachers.

"As a result, the supply teacher did not return to the school."

Step Teachers was approached for comment.