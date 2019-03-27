Search

Student photographers from across Norfolk scoop honours at national competition

27 March, 2019 - 18:00
Four student photographers have scooped honours at a national photographic competition organised by the Economic and Social Research Council. Pictured is Elizabeth Revell with her photograph. Picture: KEVIN LINES PHOTOGRAPHY

Four student photographers have scooped honours at a national photographic competition.

The annual competition, organised by the Economic and Social Research Council, aims to get 14 to 18-year-olds to creatively explore the relevance of social science in everyday life.

From hundreds of entries, four photographs by mid and north Norfolk pupils were among the winners.

Elizabeth Revell, 14, a pupil at Sheringham High School, won the Better Education category for her image Addition and Subtraction and was awarded £150 in vouchers and a trophy.

Her image shows a mathematics lesson at a school in Ghana, where the teacher is lifting a young pupil up to reach the blackboard to complete a sum.

She said she was inspired by her time volunteering at schools in Ghana.

“I’m trying to raise awareness of how few supplies children have in other countries, and the fact that we are very lucky for everything we have but take it all for granted.”

The other three Norfolk winners came from Reepham High School and College.

Friends Across the Generations by Sam Parkinson, 17, was named Judge’s Favourite by iNews picture editor Sophie Batterbury.

His photograph, which was entered in the Better Relationships category, depicts his elderly neighbour Norman sharing his photo album with Sam’s sister Ella, who is showing him photos on her mobile phone.

Fellow student Eloise Moore, 16, was awarded runner-up in the Better Health category for her black-and-white image Captive. It combines illustration with photographic images and shows a child trapped in a cage with birds flying around outside.

And the third was Rose Stevens, 15, who was also a runner-up in the Better Health category. Her black-and-white photograph, Pull Your Socks Up, depicts an elderly man’s face looking up.

They all received £50 in vouchers.

More than 506 images from 160 places in the UK - including a range of schools and colleges - were submitted in one of five categories that explored issues in the social sciences: Better Economy, Better Education, Better Environment, Better Health and Better Relationships.

All the winners and runners-up were announced at a ceremony at the Espacio Gallery in London on March 26. The winning photographs will be displayed at an exhibition there between March 27 and 30.

