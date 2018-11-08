Search

Young Norfolk poet’s work to be read in schools around the UK

08 November, 2018 - 18:00
Paston College student Mathilda Armiger was one of the winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award 2018. Picture: Hayley Madden

Paston College student Mathilda Armiger was one of the winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award 2018. Picture: Hayley Madden

Hayley Madden 2018

A 16-year-old student from Norfolk had been named among the winners in an international poetry competition.

Mathilda Armiger was one of 15 winners in this year’s Foyle Young Poets of the Year award, entered by nearly 6,000 poets from 83 countries.

The Paston College student’s award-winning poem Lobster Shift will be published in an anthology from The Poetry Society, which will be distributed to schools around the UK.

It is the second time Mathilda has found success in the competition, after a poem she entered in 2017 was among 85 commended entries.

The A level student from Aylsham had her 2018 success recognised at a ceremony in London, where she and 14 other award winners read out their poems.

Mathilda said: “I have been writing since I was little, but only really taken it seriously over the last few years. I will look to write poetry more seriously, now that this has happened.”

