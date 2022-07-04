Almost 30 struggling schools in line for new government measures

Academy trusts could be parachuted in to help struggling schools in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Almost 30 struggling Norfolk schools could be forced into partnerships with better-performing institutions, in an effort to improve their ratings.

A total of 28 of the county's schools have been earmarked for the intervention, which would see new government powers used to pair them up with successful academy trusts.

The measure has been introduced in Norfolk by the Department for Education (DfE) because the county has been designated as an 'education investment area' due to its high proportion of underperforming schools.

This status means that the local education system is singled out for special attention and intervention.

The new measure - which will come into force from September - would stop short of a full take-over of under-performing schools, but would see staff and managers from successful trusts get involved in their day-to-day running.

Civil servants will make the final decision on which schools are paired up. The change could see trusts from outside the county drafted in to help Norfolk schools.

The DfE has not provided a list of the 28 schools it has identified for the action, but an analysis of local Ofsted data suggests that Norwich Road Academy in Thetford, Robert Kett Primary School in Wymondham, Thurlton Primary School and All Saints Academy in King's Lynn could be among the first.

Schools minister Baroness Diana Barran said: “For too long education outcomes, and therefore children’s life chances, have been different depending on where in the country they grow up.

“We are rapidly increasing our delivery of support and investment to our education investment areas - including Norfolk - to right that wrong and give every child the chance to fulfil their potential.”

The new powers to parachute academy trusts in to help struggling schools are an expansion of an existing scheme.

Until now, only schools rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted are placed in such partnerships.

But under the new powers, any school that has been rated below 'good' by the regulator in two or more consecutive inspections could be paired-up.

Currently, Norfolk has 52 schools rated as requiring improvement and 12 rated as inadequate - the lowest rating available.

It is this ranking that has seen the DfE identify Norfolk as one of 55 'education investment areas'.

The department has identified 28 Norfolk schools which meet the criteria for partnerships, but says that initially it is likely to use the powers to target those which have been inspected since May last year.

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion at Norfolk County Council, said: “We offer leadership and a range of high quality support, advice and guidance to Norfolk schools on issues including: performance, safeguarding, training, inclusion, health and safety, and much more.

“We know our headteachers and their teams of teachers and support staff work incredibly hard every day to provide the best learning experience for the children and young people attending their settings.

PIONEERING PARTNERSHIPS

A handful of Norfolk schools have already been paired-up with successful trusts, under the existing scheme.

City Academy Norwich, which recently joined the Sapientia Academy Trust, has spent the last four years receiving support from Hampshire-based Bohunt Education Trust.

It had previously been part of the Transforming Education in Norfolk trust.

But after suffering from poor exam results and being rated as requiring improvement by Ofsted, the new trust was brought in to offer support in 2018.

It was rated as 'requires improvement" in 2019, but has not been inspected since.

A more extreme intervention came in 2015, when the then Hewett School in Norwich was served with an academy order from the government, effectively forcing it to become an academy.

It came after the school was rated as inadequate in five our of seven critical areas inspected by Ofsted.

The school is now part of the Inspiration Trust and is rated as good.