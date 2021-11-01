Norfolk special educational needs advisor's Downing Street mission
- Credit: Courtesy Chris Hadjigeorgiou
A former Norfolk teacher has said he hopes the government will take heed, after he hand delivered a letter to Downing Street to raise his concerns over shortfalls in support for children with special educational needs.
Chris Hadjigeorgiou headed to London on Friday (October 29) to take the letter outlining his concerns - and those of parents of vulnerable children - to prime minister Boris Johnson.
The Norwich-based special needs advisor wanted to get the message to the corridors of power that children with special educational needs - and their families - are being let down.
The government announced a review on support for children and young people with special educational needs in 2019, but it has yet to be published.
Mr Hadjigeorgiou set up his business SEN Achieve in 2019, to support children with special educational needs, having previously worked in schools for almost 20 years, including as a special education needs co-ordinator.
He felt moved to write the letter to the prime minister and education secretary Nadhim Zahawi after hearing from parents across the country whose children were not getting the support they were entitled to.
You may also want to watch:
He knows of instances where children have not been provided with education for more than 12 months and of children not getting good enough special educational needs support in schools.
He said there have also been instances where the process of providing education, health and care plans for children with special educational needs has taken more than two years.
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 2 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
- 3 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
- 4 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning
- 5 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
- 6 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
- 7 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 8 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 9 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
- 10 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
Those plans - legally binding documents which set out the support children should receive - are meant to be in place within 20 weeks.
Mr Hadjigeorgiou said he hoped delivering the letter raising such concerns would help make a difference - and many parents took to Facebook to thank him for highlighting the issues they face.
He said: "It was an amazing day and felt so special to be in such an important place to be able to say what I wanted to say to the government. I hope it will make a difference.
"If I don't get a response - or if I just get a generic one - then my next course of action will be to organise a petition and go back again with some of the parents."