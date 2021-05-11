Norfolk scientist turned author launches podcast for children

Published: 12:39 PM May 11, 2021

Lockdown has seen a former scientist turned award-winning children's author turn her books into a series of podcasts.

Dr Mandy Hartley, founder of New Buckenham-based The Little Story Telling Company which helps inspire children with a love of literacy and science, has launched six podcasts based on her The DNA Detectives books.

She said: “The pandemic has taught us how important it is to understand DNA and RNA. Without this we wouldn’t have been able to develop vaccines to bring this pandemic under control.

“It worries me that children are losing interest in science, particularly girls and we have seen a fall in students taking STEM subjects at Secondary school. We need more scientists.”

Dr Mandy Hartley gives a free workshop at New Buckenham Village Hall. - Credit: Amanda Hartley

The 15-minute podcasts aim to reignite children’s love of science through interviews with top scientists and fun questions like how can DNA solve crimes and how can DNA help people who are ill? Each includes fun activities for children to try like extracting DNA from fruit.