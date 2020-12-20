Schools got creative to welcome socially distanced Santa

Published: 11:47 AM December 20, 2020

It’s a highlight of the final week of Christmas term for excited children at many schools, but a visit from Santa proved difficult this year.

Ludham Primary School and Nursery was one of the many forced to get creative.

The pupils gathered at their classroom doors and windows to catch a glimpse of Father Christmas as he stopped off to deliver their presents.

And although his visit was socially distanced from outside the school building this year, everyone was still just as thrilled to see him.

Socially distanced Santa delights school children with a visit. - Credit: Ludham Primary School and Nursery

Headteacher Mark Moore said: “The visit from Father Christmas was very exciting for all the children and I think he was just as pleased to see them. There was lots of ho-ho-ho-ing and there were beaming smiles from everyone.

“Our children are beautifully behaved. There is no naughty list at Ludham Primary, so nobody needed to worry about not getting a present.”

Pupils from Eagles class at Hemblington Primary School meeting Santa. - Credit: Danielle Booden

At Hemblington Primary School in Blofield Heath children were overjoyed to watch Santa arrive by horse and cart for a socially distanced visit.

Meanwhile Friends of Saxlingham School (FOSS) fundraising committee at Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School, who normally organise a school disco and trip to Thursford or Norwich Puppet Theatre, instead invited Santa on his sleigh and some real reindeer.

FOSS chairman Melanie Haynes said: “Sadly this year we weren’t able to arrange a trip and have struggled to fundraise too but we weren’t prepared to let this pandemic get in the way of our yearly tradition, so by selling tea towels illustrated by every child with “something you’re thankful for this year” , we managed to arrange for the Christmas surprise to come to them so that all is not lost and Christmas spirit can be restored in a Covid safe way.”

Children meet Santa and his elves on special socially distanced visit to Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School. - Credit: Friends of Saxlingham School

“We arranged for real reindeer and an owl to come along to the school and the children to come out and see and learn about the reindeer in their bubbles. Not only this but a local business - The Banqueting Hire service, who have been unable to operate during the pandemic, were able to bring Santa’s elves and the big man himself on the back of his sleigh.”