11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
Norfolk has produced its fair share of famous faces.
With some talented individuals growing up here, they also attended schools in our beautiful county.
Here, we take a look at some of the schools in Norfolk and the celebrities who were educated there.
1. Gresham's, Holt
Olivia Colman
Sarah Caroline Sinclair, better known by her stage name Olivia Colman, attended Gresham's and Norwich High School for Girls.
She has since become one of the UK's most celebrated actresses having won an Oscar, multiple film and TV BAFTAs, an Emmy, multiple Golden Globes, and countless other awards.
Ben and Tom Youngs
These rugby playing brothers both attended Gresham's in Holt.
They both play for Leicester Tigers in Premiership Rugby.
Tom Youngs has won 28 caps for England and Ben Youngs became England's most capped scrum-half in 2019.
2. Riddlesworth Hall Preparatory School, Riddlesworth
Princess Diana
The Princess of Wales started at Riddlesworth Hall Preparatory School, an all-girls boarding school, at the age of nine.
Before this she attended Silfield Private School in King's Lynn.
3. Notre Dame, Norwich
Tanya Burr
This Norwich-born YouTuber attended Notre Dame Sixth Form as well as Long Stratton High School.
She has more than three million subscribers on her YouTube account, which she has stepped away from to pursue acting.
She has since had guest roles in Holby City and Bulletproof.
Jim Chapman
With more than two million subscribers on YouTube, Jim Chapman was part of a popular group of British YouTubers that included the likes of Zoella, Joe Sugg, and Alfie Deyes.
He was married to fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr until 2019.
He also attended Old Buckenham High School and the University of East Anglia.
Munya Chawawa
This comedian spent his childhood in Zimbabwe but moved to Framingham Pigot in his youth.
His popularity grew during the pandemic in 2020 due to his parody news sketches and music released through Atlantic Records.
4. Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Gorleston-on-Sea
Myleene Klass
From Great Yarmouth, Myleene Klass attended Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, when it was still Cliff Park High School, for part of her secondary school education.
She also went to Notre Dame.
After finishing her education in Norfolk, Ms Klass went on to be a member of Hear'Say and have a successful career as a TV presenter.
5. Great Yarmouth Charter Academy
Jason Statham
Well known for his roles in action films, Jason Statham attended this school when it was still the Great Yarmouth Grammar School.
He has since starred in the Fast & Furious and The Expendables franchises.
6. Norwich School, Norwich
Tim Westwood
Known for being a Radio 1 DJ for nearly 20 years, Tim Westwood attended both Norwich School and The Hewett Academy.
Since leaving Radio 1, the DJ rejoined Capital FM on its sister show Capital Xtra.
7. Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey
Sam Claflin
Born in Ipswich, Sam Claflin went to the then named Costessey High School where he was encouraged to pursue acting after being in a play.
He has since been in films such as the Hunger Games series and Me Before You and starred in Peaky Blinders.
8. The Hewett Academy, Norwich
Jake Humphrey
Born in Peterborough, this television presenter is known for covering a variety of sports including football and Formula 1.
He went to Framingham Earl High School and The Hewett Academy, then Hewett School, for sixth form.
Saraya-Jade Bevis
Better known by her wrestling name Paige, Saraya-Jade Bevis is a retired professional wrestler who was signed by WWE.
She retired in 2018 and has since been portrayed by Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh in the film Fighting With My Family.
9. Taverham High School, Taverham
Kathy Dennis
Educated at Taverham High School, Kathy Dennis is an internationally known singer and songwriter.
She rose to prominence after her single C'mon and Get My Love and her debut album reached number three on the UK Charts.
She has also written pop hits such as Katy Perry's I Kissed a Girl, Britney Spears' Toxic, and Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head.
10. Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston-on-Sea
Bimini Bon-Boulash
This Great Yarmouth-born drag queen rose to prominence after competing in the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK where they placed as a runner-up.
They have since released a book, starred in multiple music videos and have been signed to Next Models in London.
Hannah Spearritt
Known as a member of S Club 7, Hannah Spearritt attended both Lynn Grove Academy and East Norfolk Sixth Form College.
Since leaving S Club 7, she has focused on acting, landing roles in BBC's Primeval, Casualty, and EastEnders.
11. Wayland Academy, Watton
Caroline Flack
This presenter grew up in Norfolk after being born in Enfield, London.
She attended Great Hockham Primary School and Wayland High School in Watton before it was Wayland Academy.
A Strictly Come Dancing winner, she was known for presenting Love Island and X Factor.