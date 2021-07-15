Your chance to send a thank you message to teacher

Published: 2:51 PM July 15, 2021

It’s been an extraordinary year, where schools and teachers have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.

As schools approach the end of the year, we are giving parents and children the opportunity to send a message to say thank you.

Whether staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, keeping schools open, or they have helped with homeschooling, we want to hear your thank you messages.

You can email your message, together with your name and the name of the school to simon.parkin@archant.co.uk

Feel free to include a picture of your child to go with the message.

We will feature as many messages as we can ahead of many schools breaking up for the summer holidays.

Alternatively use the form below.