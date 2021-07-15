News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to send a thank you message to teacher

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:51 PM July 15, 2021   
Swaffham Junior Academy pupils and teacher

Teachers have faced challenges to continue children's learning during a disrupted year. - Credit: DNEAT

It’s been an extraordinary year, where schools and teachers have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.

As schools approach the end of the year, we are giving parents and children the opportunity to send a message to say thank you.

Whether staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, keeping schools open, or they have helped with homeschooling, we want to hear your thank you messages.

You can email your message, together with your name and the name of the school to simon.parkin@archant.co.uk

Feel free to include a picture of your child to go with the message.

We will feature as many messages as we can ahead of many schools breaking up for the summer holidays.

Alternatively use the form below.

Norfolk

