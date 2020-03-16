Schools take extra coronavirus measures but stay open

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions.

All schools in Norfolk remain open but are making preparations for potential closures, while others are introducing extra coronavirus measures including limiting parent access.

Dr Louise Smith said to stopping coronavirus transmission through children would need to close schools for quite a long time.

Schools are pressing ahead with ways to continue teaching in the event of a coronavirus shutdown including introducing online lessons in a bid to avoid disruption to pupils' education.

The UK is one of a number of coronavirus-hit countries not to issue a nationwide closure of schools in response to the pandemic.

Many more - including France, Spain and the Republic of Ireland - have taken the measure.

National school leaders are due to meet the Education Secretary today to discuss the implications of schools being closed and exams being postponed. Gavin Williamson is expected to meet representatives from the NAHT school leaders' union, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the Confederation of School Trusts (CST).

Norfolk County Council said it in close liaison with the Department of Education and would be following any additional measures that came out of the meeting.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, told BBC Radio Norfolk: 'The government has been very clear that their strategy at the moment is not to close schools. There are a number of reasons for that.

'The first is that we are not seeing significant or severe infections in children. The second is that, if we were to try to stop transmission through children, we'd need to close schools for quite a long time, so we'd need to balance that against the impact it might have on children's education.

'The final reason is that our whole strategy of what we need to be doing now is everything we can to reduce the demand on health and social care services.

Pupils at Hethersett Academy would be taught online in the event of the school closing over coronavirus.

'If we close the schools, there is a large number of parents out there who work in that sector who are busy looking for childcare.'

Closing schools may also have the effect of children going to stay with grandparents at a time when older people might be most vulnerable.

The government has said individual schools may be advised to shut by Public Health England if necessary.

The government has said individual schools may be advised to shut by Public Health England if necessary.

All schools in Norfolk have been issued with advice on what to do if a member of staff, pupil or visitor becomes unwell and is believed to have been exposed to Covid-19. It states once the ill person has left the site for testing, all surfaces that they have come into contact with must be thoroughly cleaned, including floors, chairs, toilets, door handles and telephones.

Hethersett Academy is one of the schools already making plans for teaching to continue online even if it is forced to close.

A letter to parents today states: 'If schools were told to close we would educate all students online using Google Classroom. We would aim to follow a full school day, including taught lessons.

'Through Google Classroom we can teach lessons, share work with students, and receive work back from students for marking. This would mean we could continue to run a full school day, which all students would be expected to attend.'

Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parents picking up and dropping off pupils.

Other schools are introducing extra coronavirus precautions. Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham has written to parents to say its water fountains will not be in use from today and that pupils will be allowed to bring a hand sanitiser.

Its advice also asks: 'When bringing your child to and collecting your child from school, can we please ask that only one person per family comes with the child.

'Evidently, you may need to bring younger children, but in terms of adults, please limit this to one person per family.

The exam season starts in early May, when the virus outbreak is expected to reach its peak, but at the moment exam regulators are urging schools to prepare for public exams as normal.

GCSE exams start in the second week of May and run until mid-June.

Meanwhile a leading headteachers' union has called on the government to immediately halt all Ofsted inspections.

Association of School and College Leaders general secretary, Geoff Barton, who was formerly headteacher of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, said it was not a time for 'business as usual'.

With the exception of establishments where there are specific safeguarding concerns, he said the government should move to suspend all routine inspections.

Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, who has called for Ofsted inspections to be halted over coronavirus.

