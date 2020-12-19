Jokes, gifts and festive food - Schools spread good cheer to those hit by pandemic

Published: 8:02 AM December 19, 2020

St Clement’s pupils show their caring side at Christmas collecting and distributing gifts to care home. - Credit: St Clement’s School

Pupils at schools in Norfolk have been doing their bit to spread some Christmas cheer before the end of term.

Students and staff at St Clement's High School Terrington St Clement brought some seasonal cheer to care home residents after collecting and distributing gifts.

St Clement’s pupils creating gifts for local care home residents. - Credit: St Clement’s School

Year 11 pupils took the donations to residents of Terrington Lodge home, some of whom are living with dementia and related conditions, to raise spirits at the end of a tough year that has hit the care home sector particularly hard.

Teachers at the school helped create dementia-friendly gifts and puzzles, and students donated their free time to help with wrapping and delivering the goods.

Smithdon students making a delivery of gifts and cards to local care home. - Credit: Smithdon High School

At Smithdon High School in Hunstanton Year 7 students also put a smile on the face of local care home residents by creating a video of Christmas jokes, group singing and poetry reading, as well as providing gifts and cards.

A group of students along with the school’s pastoral manager Julie Bowyer and Year 7 tutor Angus Duncan, delivered the gifts to the delight of care home staff and residents.

“One of the homes, Somerset Villa, sent us a parcel to say how much they’d loved our messages and how much they appreciated the gifts,” said the school’s deputy head Sarah Robinson.

A selection of cards sent back from Smithdon students. - Credit: Smithdon High School

Pupils at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn got involved in a donation drive for food and other items for the Purfleet Trust which supports homeless people.

“In the past we’ve done this with Year 7 and Year 8 students during Advent, but everyone’s aware how tough times are this year, so we decided to expand it across the whole school,” said Alice Betts, who teaches RE and sociology at the school.

Some of the donated items collected at Springwood school for Purfleet Trust. - Credit: Springwood High School

Meanwhile Ludham Primary School and Nursery set up a food sharing scheme to help struggling families. Anyone from the village is free to help themselves to the staple foods - no questions asked.

Staff at the school and people living nearby have worked together to replenish the goods to make sure it remains well-stocked.

Mark Moore, headteacher, said: “Staff have been very good at keeping an eye on the box to make sure it stays full. I also have taken several calls from people in recent weeks who have offered to donate food to the scheme. Only this week, Ludham Churches Together has pledged £200 to help us buy food to keep it stocked.”