Survey: tell us what you think about schools reopening

16 May, 2020 - 08:00
Many parents have struggled with home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Many parents have struggled with home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Confusion and uncertainty are dominating as teachers, parents and the government try to plan a safe return to the classroom for children.

The government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: PAThe government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: PA

Education secretary Gavin Williamson wants primary schools to begin opening from June 1 - potentially bringing to an end more than two months of lockdown home schooling for thousands of pupils.

He has warned against “scaremongering” over safety fear, and told MPs: “The best place for children to be educated and to learn is in school.”

But, with no end to the coronavirus epidemic in sight, teachers’ unions and parents are nervous about the prospect, and are seeking assurances from experts that it will be safe to open schools.

We asked parents via our social media channels how they felt about their children going to school or nursery and the majority were dismissive of the idea, arguing it was “too soon”.

“It’s absolute lunacy,” said one reader, Tanya Knighton. “Anyone who has ever worked in a school knows how quickly any bug or virus spreads.”

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has added to the debate by saying that children as young as five could be taught to socially distance.

He said: “A few weeks out of school makes a huge difference for young children and we need to get them back into education as soon as possible.

“I used to look up to teachers when I was in school, and this is a good opportunity for teachers to educate young children about good hygiene, washing hands and how to deal with a virus that unfortunately, will be part of our lives for many months to come.”

