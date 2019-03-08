Search

Advanced search

Students who don't wear 'correct' uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

PUBLISHED: 08:57 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 03 September 2019

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

Mark Bowden

Pupils at Norfolk high schools face isolation or detention if they turn up inappropriately dressed on the first day of the new term.

As students return to school on Wednesday, school staff will be keeping an eye on students' dress code and appearance, from the colour of their shirts to the extremity of their hair styles.

But as uniform requirements become more specific, are schools cracking down harder on noncompliance?

In a "back to school" post on Facebook, Dereham Neatherd High School said pupils would need to attend in "full, correct winter uniform" - and would not be allowed into normal lessons if they weren't.

You may also want to watch:

The school said parents would be called and asked to bring the correct uniform into school and that any parents who would struggle to do this, for example those still waiting for items to be delivered, would need to contact the school in advance.

But some were not fans of the disciplinary approach, with one commenter saying: "What's uniform got to do with our learning?"

At Downham Market Academy, the uniform policy states that parents and carers must provide explanatory notes if their children couldn't come to school in correct uniform and that students would have to borrow items from the school in the meantime.

If a student has no parental note or "genuine reason" for not wearing the correct uniform, the academy said they would be given a one-hour detention at the end of the day, while "refusal" to wear the correct uniform - including items lent by the school - "will be treated as defiance and this may result in a fixed-term exclusion (suspension)".

- Are schools enforcing uniform policies more strictly? What do you think of the policies at your child or grandchild's school? Let us know in the comments below or email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Council ‘dismissed’ thousands of pounds in costs for businessmen behind controversial centre

John Balch (left) and Kevin Horne were directors of enterprise agency Nwes when King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council rejected their cost claims. Photo: Archant

‘Ageism alive and well in Norfolk’ says man who can’t get a job because he’s 50

Dan Skipper, chief executive at Age UK Norwich. Photo: Age UK Norwich

Plans to build 19 homes in town have been refused

Councillors voted on the application to develop land off Pince Henry Place, in Downham Maket Picture: Sarah Hussain

Reader letter: What does the £10 charge at Norwich Airport go towards?

File photo of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council ‘dismissed’ thousands of pounds in costs for businessmen behind controversial centre

John Balch (left) and Kevin Horne were directors of enterprise agency Nwes when King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council rejected their cost claims. Photo: Archant

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Meet the finder of the lost wedding rings

Toby Smith has used his metal detecting hobby to find people's lost wedding rings. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Drivers warned to expect ‘significant disruption and severe delays’

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists