Search

Advanced search

The Norfolk schools which took most parents to court over child's truancy

PUBLISHED: 13:03 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 12 December 2019

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography

Three Norfolk schools took more than 20 parents to court over their child's absence last year, figures reveal.

City Academy Norwich. Picture: SubmittedCity Academy Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Data from Norfolk County Council, which brings prosecutions for unauthorised absence on behalf of schools, shows it prosecuted up to 924 parents over absences in 157 schools in the 2018/19 academic year.

City Academy Norwich prosecuted the most parents - 48 - over pupils missing school, followed by King Edward VII Academy in King's Lynn with 24 and Caister Academy with 23.

Other high totals came from Hethersett Academy, Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston and City of Norwich School, which prosecuted 20, 19 and 17 parents respectively.

The highest numbers of parents prosecuted by a primary school were at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy and Little Snoring Primary School, with 14 apiece.

Of the schools which brought prosecutions, 104 brought fewer than five - although their exact totals were withheld for privacy reasons.

While the local authority prosecutes parents, it is up to schools how they choose to deal with families whose children are absent without permission or explanation.

Fines are generally issued first - if these go unpaid, the school may progress to prosecution.

Paul Collin, headteacher at City Academy Norwich, said he and senior leaders had worked hard to improve the school - including attendance - since he took the helm a year ago.

Caister Academy. Picture: ArchantCaister Academy. Picture: Archant

He said: "Working alongside all parents and carers we support our young people to achieve and attend school.

"Our systems and processes are designed to work to ensure all young people have the very best opportunities they can, allowing every child the same chance.

"We are proud that the academy has developed so rapidly over a short period of time, and thank all of our parents and carers for their continued support in realising the vision for City Academy Norwich to be one of the best schools in Norwich to attend as a young person."

A spokesman for the Inspiration Trust, which runs Great Yarmouth Primary Academy and Hethersett Academy, said: "The Inspiration Trust and its schools are dedicated to ensuring pupils achieve their full potential. One of the most important factors in achieving this is regular attendance.

King Edward VII Academy Photo: Old LennensiansKing Edward VII Academy Photo: Old Lennensians

"We work really hard with parents to make sure absenteeism is kept to an absolute minimum. There are multiple steps we take to achieve this - which are listed in our attendance policy. Prosecution is a last resort."

An Ormiston Academies Trust spokesman said: "We work very hard with pupils to ensure they attend and understand the importance of coming to school.

"There are cases where we need to take further action but this is always done with the pupil's best interests at heart. The vast majority of students and families support this and achieve highly as a result."

Absence data for previous years shows family holidays are the most common kind of unauthorised school absence in Norfolk.

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Yeah, I smell’: school sorry for ‘outdated’ bullying advice

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Controversial parking permit plans tipped for approval despite objection

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists