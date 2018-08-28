See how Norfolk’s schools are celebrating the end of term

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrate the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School

With just one week to go before Christmas Day, the county’s schools are saying goodbye to their pupils for the winter holidays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim Adams Teachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim Adams

And some have chosen extravagant ways to say well done and farewell to children ahead of the break.

At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, each of its 225 pupils received a special Christmas gift bag, which were handed out in a special presentation on Monday, followed by a Nativity and carol service at St Faiths Church in Gayton Road.

225 very happy pupils with their Christmas surprise bags singing along to Rudolph. We decided to reward every child, all 225 pupils with wonderful gifts because they all put in an amazing effort! Merry Christmas! @susiefowlerwatt @BBCLookEast pic.twitter.com/H4DhVxwmt0 — Howard Junior School (@HowardJuniorSch) December 17, 2018

On Tuesday the school put on a “spectacular” end of term assembly, where awards were handed out to pupils and some dressed as Christmas elves to celebrate the occasion.

Pupils from Mundesley Infant School were spreading Christmas cheer around their community with a visit to Munhaven care home, where the school choir sand festive tunes to residents.

The school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal Federation The school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal Federation

Meanwhile at Hobart High School in Loddon, the tables were turned on Tuesday as teachers and staff dressed in festive garments and sang in the school foyer to welcome pupils for the last day of the term.

Pupils at The Bawburgh School knuckled down for a festive challenge for their last day on Monday: helping to prepare their own lunch. They came in with vegetables for the meal which they peeled, then made their own table mats before sitting down for a Christmas dinner.

Our Christmas wishes being shown as part of our end of term assembly - Western Norfolk's most spectacular as we have so much to celebrate! @EDPBethany @EDP24 pic.twitter.com/p36v6x7g68 — Howard Junior School (@HowardJuniorSch) December 18, 2018

How is your school or your children’s school marking the end of the term? Let us know – email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.