Search

Advanced search

See how Norfolk’s schools are celebrating the end of term

PUBLISHED: 12:51 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 18 December 2018

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrate the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Howard Junior School

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrate the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School

With just one week to go before Christmas Day, the county’s schools are saying goodbye to their pupils for the winter holidays.

Teachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim AdamsTeachers and staff at Hobart High School in Loddon sing to welcome pupils into school on the last day of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Jim Adams

And some have chosen extravagant ways to say well done and farewell to children ahead of the break.

At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, each of its 225 pupils received a special Christmas gift bag, which were handed out in a special presentation on Monday, followed by a Nativity and carol service at St Faiths Church in Gayton Road.

On Tuesday the school put on a “spectacular” end of term assembly, where awards were handed out to pupils and some dressed as Christmas elves to celebrate the occasion.

Pupils from Mundesley Infant School were spreading Christmas cheer around their community with a visit to Munhaven care home, where the school choir sand festive tunes to residents.

The school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal FederationThe school choir from Mundesley Infant School, part of the Coastal Federation, visited Munhaven care home to spread some Christmas cheer at the end of the autumn term 2018. Picture: Coastal Federation

Meanwhile at Hobart High School in Loddon, the tables were turned on Tuesday as teachers and staff dressed in festive garments and sang in the school foyer to welcome pupils for the last day of the term.

Pupils at The Bawburgh School knuckled down for a festive challenge for their last day on Monday: helping to prepare their own lunch. They came in with vegetables for the meal which they peeled, then made their own table mats before sitting down for a Christmas dinner.

How is your school or your children’s school marking the end of the term? Let us know – email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists