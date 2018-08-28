See how Norfolk’s schools are celebrating the end of term
PUBLISHED: 12:51 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 18 December 2018
Howard Junior School
With just one week to go before Christmas Day, the county’s schools are saying goodbye to their pupils for the winter holidays.
And some have chosen extravagant ways to say well done and farewell to children ahead of the break.
At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, each of its 225 pupils received a special Christmas gift bag, which were handed out in a special presentation on Monday, followed by a Nativity and carol service at St Faiths Church in Gayton Road.
On Tuesday the school put on a “spectacular” end of term assembly, where awards were handed out to pupils and some dressed as Christmas elves to celebrate the occasion.
Pupils from Mundesley Infant School were spreading Christmas cheer around their community with a visit to Munhaven care home, where the school choir sand festive tunes to residents.
Meanwhile at Hobart High School in Loddon, the tables were turned on Tuesday as teachers and staff dressed in festive garments and sang in the school foyer to welcome pupils for the last day of the term.
Pupils at The Bawburgh School knuckled down for a festive challenge for their last day on Monday: helping to prepare their own lunch. They came in with vegetables for the meal which they peeled, then made their own table mats before sitting down for a Christmas dinner.
How is your school or your children’s school marking the end of the term? Let us know – email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.