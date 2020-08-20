Search

Advanced search

Video

Schools say GCSEs ‘true reflection’ as pass rate surges

PUBLISHED: 17:29 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 20 August 2020

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Pupils celebrated GCSE results as the number of students awarded top grades surged to record high after a U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimated grades amid cancelled exams.

Students at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith WhitmoreStudents at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Thousands of youngsters across Norfolk and Waveney received their GCSE results following major changes - but around 200,000 Btec pupils will not get their final results following a last-minute review of grades.

More than one in four (25.9pc) GCSE entries scored one of the three top grades this year, up from just over a fifth (20.7%) last summer, figures from exams regulator Ofqual show.

MORE: GCSE results 2020 - All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at Smithdon High School. Picture: Ian BurtGCSE results day at Smithdon High School. Picture: Ian Burt

The proportion receiving the top grades - at least a 7 or an A grade - is a record high based on available data following the decision to award grades based on teachers’ assessments, rather than an algorithm.

Most schools in Norfolk decided not to release overall figures but those that did showed some big increases.

At Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston the percentage of pupils getting grades 9 to 4 in English and maths rose to 71pc from 65pc last year. Smithdon High School in Hunstanton saw the figure rise to 76pc from 67pc.

Smithdon High School headteacher John Hirst. Picture: Ian BurtSmithdon High School headteacher John Hirst. Picture: Ian Burt

Independent Langley School near Loddon recorded 81.5pc compared to 70pc last year.

Despite the rises headteacher insisted grades were a reflection of the student’s resilience in a very different school year.

Smithdon High headteacher John Hirst said: “Today’s results and the grades our students have received are a true reflection of their work and dedication along with the professionalism and integrity of our staff.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picfture: Archant LibraryGeoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picfture: Archant Library

“We are very proud of what the students have been able to achieve.”

MORE: Headteacher blasts ‘ridiculous’ suggestion schools would inflate GCSE grades

Nigel Willingham, headteacher at St Clement’s High School, where the figure rose from 53pc to 72pc, said: “The grades achieved reflect the hard work of our students during their whole high school career.”

Those pupils unhappy with their grades will not be able to appeal against the result, exams regulator Ofqual has confirmed, though they can sit exams in the autumn.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), and former Bury St Edmunds head, said: “Like much else in this debacle, the grounds for appeal will leave many people dissatisfied, but it is difficult to see how they could be extended at this stage in a way which wouldn’t immediately create more disruption and inconsistency.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person hospitalised after four-vehicle crash on A47

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

New sugar tariff quota leaves a bitter taste for East Anglian beet farmers

Fenland sugar beet grower and NFU Sugar board chairman Michael Sly said the governments new zero-tariff raw sugar quota is

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to build ‘huge’ five-bed farmhouse with bee sanctuary is rejected

The five-bedroomed 'mansion' as described by councillors. Photo: Paul Robinson Partnership

‘I want to play football’ - City target Gibson confirms Burnley exit is likely

Will Ben Gibson be waving goodbye to Burnley soon? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

‘It has been our saving grace’ - farm shops still reaping rewards from lockdown sales boom

Robert and Becca Hirst in the family's farm shop at Ormesby, which was at risk of closing before a huge upsurge in demand during the lockdown changed its fortunes. Picture: Richard Hirst