Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

24 January, 2019 - 11:12
Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Secondary school pupils in Norfolk made better progress in the last academic year, according to new figures.

The Department for Education has released its school performance tables and revised GCSE results for the academic year 2017-18.

The data shows that schools in Norfolk achieved an overall Progress 8 score of -0.2 – a significant improvement on last year’s score of -0.3.

The score compares how much progress pupils have made over their time at secondary school with pupils nationally who achieved similar grades at key stage two.

GCSE results data released alongside the Progress 8 scores shows that the number of pupils achieving grade 9 to 4 passes in English and maths has also increased – from 63.9pc in 2017 to 64.2pc in 2018.

But the number achieving a grade 5 or higher in English and maths (40.2pc) was below the national average, which increased from 42.6pc in 2017 to 43.3pc.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “Making sure that all pupils, regardless of their background, are able to fulfil their potential is one of this Government’s key priorities and these results show that more pupils across the country are doing just that.

“It’s been clear for some time that standards are rising in our schools and today’s data underlines the role academies and free schools are playing in that improvement, with progress above the national average and impressive outcomes for disadvantaged pupils.”

An education conference held in Norwich last week heard that Norfolk’s schools had made remarkable progress from the rut they were in six years ago, when the then-head of Ofsted said improvements must be made to raise standards.

