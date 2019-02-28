Students show their drive to reach national final of Formula One competition

Student teams from Norfolk have made it through to the national final of the F1 in Schools competition. Picture: F1 in Schools F1 in Schools

Schools across Norfolk have powered their way to the national final of a Formula One racing competition.

The F1 in Schools competition challenges students to prepare business plans and design, make, test and race a scale model Formula One car.

Blackout from Sprowston Community Academy, F3 from Notre Dame High School, Peregrine from Acle Academy and Cobra Racing from Aylsham High School showed their drive in the regional competition with designs which impressed the judges.

The teams will compete in the UK national finals on March 11 and 12, with the winners progressing to the world final.

Blackout, winner of the professional class at the regional final, is made up of three 16-year-old students. Team leader Michael Walker said there was “lots to do” before the national final.

Made up of A-level product design students, the F3 team came second, an achievement of which they said they were “hugely proud”.