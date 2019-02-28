Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students show their drive to reach national final of Formula One competition

28 February, 2019 - 11:30
Student teams from Norfolk have made it through to the national final of the F1 in Schools competition. Picture: F1 in Schools

Student teams from Norfolk have made it through to the national final of the F1 in Schools competition. Picture: F1 in Schools

F1 in Schools

Schools across Norfolk have powered their way to the national final of a Formula One racing competition.

The F1 in Schools competition challenges students to prepare business plans and design, make, test and race a scale model Formula One car.

Blackout from Sprowston Community Academy, F3 from Notre Dame High School, Peregrine from Acle Academy and Cobra Racing from Aylsham High School showed their drive in the regional competition with designs which impressed the judges.

The teams will compete in the UK national finals on March 11 and 12, with the winners progressing to the world final.

Blackout, winner of the professional class at the regional final, is made up of three 16-year-old students. Team leader Michael Walker said there was “lots to do” before the national final.

Made up of A-level product design students, the F3 team came second, an achievement of which they said they were “hugely proud”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Town might finally be getting Wetherspoon pub after five-year saga

North Walsham might finally get a JD Wetherspoon pub. The popular chain and North Norfolk District Council have said an exhange of contracts was expected soon. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after hitting telegraph pole

The crash happened on the A1088 close to Fakenham Magna. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists