Schools join forces with their communities to remember First World War fallen

PUBLISHED: 14:42 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 09 November 2018

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg Hill

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn held a special remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Greg Hill

Greg Hill

Schools around Norfolk have been commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

At Howard Junior School in King's Lynn pupils were joined by the Bishop of Lynn, the mayor of King's Lynn and members of the Royal British Legion for a special remembrance event on Thursday.

At Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn pupils were joined by the Bishop of Lynn, the mayor of King’s Lynn and members of the Royal British Legion for a special remembrance event on Thursday.

A giant poppy made by 225 pupils was presented on the school stage, and a procession including pupils dressed as First World War soldiers and nurses made its way to the school field to a purpose-built memorial, where a wreath was laid and 225 crosses were put into the ground with names of soldiers from the area who died in the war.

Sprowston Junior School in Norwich constructed an art gallery filled with work by pupils inspired by Armistice, which was accompanied by a display of 500 clay poppies, also made by pupils.

Meanwhile Hingham Primary School joined forces with St Andrew’s Church in the village for a service of remembrance on Friday for the 72 men from Hingham who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

