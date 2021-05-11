School pupils can pen special messages for Father’s Day booklet

Published: 7:34 AM May 11, 2021

Children at schools across Norfolk are being offered the opportunity to compose loving messages to their dads to be included in a special Father’s Day booklet.

Following the success of our Mother’s Day campaign in March, we will be celebrating Father’s Day in 2021 by publishing a special supplement full of children’s messages.

Schools are being urged to sign up to take part in the event that offers all pupils the opportunity to use their creative writing skills to compose a short message to their dad, guardian or grandad which will then be published.

All messages will be published free of charge.

Any schools that have a class or classes that would like to participate, can register by close of business on Friday, May 14. Email confirmation of your participation to EDPschools@archant.co.uk or for Evening News EENschools@archant.co.uk

Please include the name of contact (or class teacher) at school dealing with the messages, email address of the contact, number of classes taking part and an approximate number of pupils taking part.

