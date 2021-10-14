News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 100 Norfolk schools see internet sped up thanks to project

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 6:30 AM October 14, 2021   
The schools have seen their internet sped up by a government project. - Credit: PA

More than 100 schools in Norfolk have had their internet sped up by a government project.

Full fibre networks stretching for thousands of kilometres are now supplying gigabit broadband to 1,084 schools and thousands of other public buildings previously stuck with slow speeds. 

The work is part of the government’s Rural Gigabit Connectivity (RGC) programme to level up internet access across the UK by investing in the faster broadband.

It focused on schools in around 30pc of the UK that currently cannot access speeds of 100 megabits per second and were not due to receive an upgrade from broadband companies.

Norfolk saw the most schools upgraded as part of the project, at 115, followed by Wolverhampton, 81, and North Yorkshire, 45.

The government says it is due to connect around 6,800 public buildings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by the end of March - including hospitals, GP surgeries, fire stations, leisure centres, museums and libraries.

Norfolk

