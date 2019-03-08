Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Almost 70 Norfolk schools handed multiple suspensions to more than 10 pupils in the last school year, figures have revealed.

According to Department for Education data, five schools had more than 80 pupils who were suspended multiple times in the 2017/18 academic year, while 67 schools had suspended at least 11 pupils more than once.

A breakdown of data for 423 schools reveals that King Edward VII Academy in King's Lynn handed out the most suspensions (also known as fixed-term exclusions) with 518 issued, followed by King's Lynn Academy (350), Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey (291) and Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston (273).

The schools which expelled the most pupils in the year were King Edward VII Academy, with 15 expulsions, and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, Lynn Grove Academy and North Walsham High School, with nine each.

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Almost half the schools (205) did not suspend any pupils in 2017/18 and 347 did not expel any.

King's Lynn Academy launched the pioneering Forward Steps programme in September 2018 to help keep children at risk of exclusion in school. Its sponsor Eastern Multi Academy Trust (EMAT) said the project had been very successful.

Duncan Ramsey, chief executive at EMAT, which runs King Edward VII Academy, said the age of the data and differences between each schools' circumstances and pupils meant it would be "unhelpful" for parents to compare the numbers.

"The overwhelming trend across our high schools over the last year has been a substantial reduction in fixed-term exclusions as pupils and teachers work together," he said.

"Teachers across EMAT are working hard to maintain our schools as great places to learn, and that includes challenging poor behaviour where it arises using a full range of sanctions and support."

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - which has previously received attention for its principal Barry's Smith's firm disciplinary approach - issued 89 suspensions in the year for its 118 pupils, but only expelled one child.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy said its rate of pupil suspensions had improved significantly. Picture; David Hannant

A spokesman for the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school, said the academy's fixed-term exclusions rate had dropped by 44pc in 2017/18 and was continuing to fall.

"As with all of our academies, we have the highest of expectations when it comes to behaviour at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy and as a result have a very positive culture in school," the spokesman said.

"In their most recent visit, Ofsted also recognised the academy's strengths on behaviour."