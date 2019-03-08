Schools closed following power failure
Schools have been forced to close due to power cuts.
Costessy Infant School on Beaumont Road and Costessey Junior School on Three Mile Lane are both closed due to power failure.
The schools said engineers did not know how long it would take to restore power and so had decided to close for the day.
They added that parents would be updated regarding tomorrow.
At Colman Junior School in Norwich, staff have warned people to avoid the reception area due to flooding.
In a tweet, it said: "Please note that the Colman Junior School reception, library and school office have flooded due to the severe rainfall. Please refrain from entering the school that way tomorrow unless it's necessary. The office can still help with queries via telephone or email. Thank you."