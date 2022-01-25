News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Schools face classroom closures due to Covid

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:10 AM January 25, 2022
A number of Norwich and Norfolk schools have been forced to close to certain year groups with a move to remote learning due to Covid outbreaks.

As of today, there are four schools affected with two in Norwich, one in King's Lynn and another in south Norfolk.

The news comes as recent data has shown that Covid infection rates among children has surged in the past few weeks despite signs showing that the overall rate of infection across Norfolk is in decline.

City Academy Norwich has closed the school to Year 7 and 8 pupils due to high levels of staff absence and of Covid cases within the year groups.

Recreation Road Infant School in Norwich is closed to all pupils except the reception year group. This is due to lack of staffing. Teaching sessions are being conducted via Zoom.

Bunwell Primary School in south Norfolk has closed its ladybirds class due to insufficient staffing. It remains open to key workers and remote learning is in place.

King's Lynn Nursery School is only open to vulnerable children or children of key workers due to high numbers of staff self-isolating. 


