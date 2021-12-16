School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases

East Ruston Infant School is among several schools closed following rising Covid cases and staff shortages - Credit: Colin Finch

A number of schools in Norfolk are closed today due to Covid outbreaks and staff shortages.

East Ruston Infant School and Nursery has closed to allow all staff and pupils to be PCR tested after there were several positive coronavirus cases reported in the school this week.

Little Snoring Community Primary Academy has been fully closed due to an increase in Covid cases.

The Norfolk County Council website states that people can contact the school directly on 01328 878362 as staff remain working this week.

Staff shortages at City Academy Norwich have continued, with years seven, eight and nine receiving remote-learning this week while years 10 and 11 remain in school.

The Earlham Nursery School remains closed following fire damage and isn't expected to reopen until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Schools across the county will break up for Christmas tomorrow and pupils are set to return on January 5.

