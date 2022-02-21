Schools in Norfolk forced to close due to power cuts and storm damage

Video

Some Norfolk schools have been forced to close on Monday due to storm damage. - Credit: PA

Power cuts and storm damage have forced some schools in Norfolk to close following a week of stormy weather.

Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School, Necton VA Primary School, Swanton Morley VC Primary School and Watlington Community Primary School were closed on Monday, February 21, following disruption caused by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

There is no currently no electricity or phone lines available at Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School due to a power cut.

Necton VA Primary School is fully closed to all children due to damage caused by Storm Eunice. All parents have received an email and text with necessary updates and information.

Swanton Morley VC Primary School confirmed it is closed due to a power outage and will advise parents when it can reopen.

Watlington Community Primary School is closed due to damage to the building caused by the stormy weather.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, about 690 homes were still without power across Norfolk on Monday morning with Dereham, Wymondham, Watton, Martham, Tottenhill and Diss among the places impacted.

The storm is the third in a week after Storm Dudley and Eunice brought strong winds and heavy rain across the region.

Norfolk was issued with a yellow weather warning which remains in place until 1pm on Monday.