Parents praise fitness guru Joe Wicks’s online PE lessons
PUBLISHED: 14:58 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 23 March 2020
Eleanor Brown
School may be out but fitness is still on the timetable for children thanks to celebrity online PE teacher Joe Wicks.
The Body Coach fitness author and broadcaster’s attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning when more than 800,000 people tuned in to watch his first PE session of the week.
Schools had encouraged pupils at home to take part. Drayton Junior School tweeted: “We might not be able to do your PE lessons next week, but will Joe Wicks do instead?”
Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.
Among those taking part were Rhys Edmonds, 10, who is in Year 5 at Poringland Primary School, and Nathan Edmonds, 5, in the reception class at the same school.
Their mother Eleanor Brown said: “They loved it and can’t wait for tomorrow’s instalment. I may give it a go too!”
The PE sessions continue on Tuesday, March 24 at 9am. But if you want to start soon, you can head to his YouTube channel where he already has ‘18 Kids Workouts to do at Home’.