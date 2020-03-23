Parents praise fitness guru Joe Wicks’s online PE lessons

Rhys Edmonds, 10, and Nathan Edmonds, 5, take part in Joe Wicks PE exercises on YouTube. Picture: Eleanor Brown Eleanor Brown

School may be out but fitness is still on the timetable for children thanks to celebrity online PE teacher Joe Wicks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thank you to everyone that just took part Incredible to think that millions of us where all exercising together all around the world #PEwithJoe — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 23, 2020

The Body Coach fitness author and broadcaster’s attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning when more than 800,000 people tuned in to watch his first PE session of the week.

Schools had encouraged pupils at home to take part. Drayton Junior School tweeted: “We might not be able to do your PE lessons next week, but will Joe Wicks do instead?”

Fitness author and broadcaster Joe Wicks who is broadcasting PE classes on YouTube for children off school due to coronavirus. Picture: PA Fitness author and broadcaster Joe Wicks who is broadcasting PE classes on YouTube for children off school due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.

Among those taking part were Rhys Edmonds, 10, who is in Year 5 at Poringland Primary School, and Nathan Edmonds, 5, in the reception class at the same school.

We might not be able to do your PE lessons next week, but will Joe Wicks do instead? Free LIVE PE lessons online in your own home via Joe's YouTube channel. https://t.co/KpjkoSoRhE — DraytonJuniorSchool (@DraytonJunior) March 19, 2020

Their mother Eleanor Brown said: “They loved it and can’t wait for tomorrow’s instalment. I may give it a go too!”

The PE sessions continue on Tuesday, March 24 at 9am. But if you want to start soon, you can head to his YouTube channel where he already has ‘18 Kids Workouts to do at Home’.