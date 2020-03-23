Search

Parents praise fitness guru Joe Wicks’s online PE lessons

PUBLISHED: 14:58 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 23 March 2020

Rhys Edmonds, 10, and Nathan Edmonds, 5, take part in Joe Wicks PE exercises on YouTube. Picture: Eleanor Brown

Eleanor Brown

School may be out but fitness is still on the timetable for children thanks to celebrity online PE teacher Joe Wicks.

The Body Coach fitness author and broadcaster’s attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning when more than 800,000 people tuned in to watch his first PE session of the week.

Schools had encouraged pupils at home to take part. Drayton Junior School tweeted: “We might not be able to do your PE lessons next week, but will Joe Wicks do instead?”

Fitness author and broadcaster Joe Wicks who is broadcasting PE classes on YouTube for children off school due to coronavirus. Picture: PAFitness author and broadcaster Joe Wicks who is broadcasting PE classes on YouTube for children off school due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.

Among those taking part were Rhys Edmonds, 10, who is in Year 5 at Poringland Primary School, and Nathan Edmonds, 5, in the reception class at the same school.

Their mother Eleanor Brown said: “They loved it and can’t wait for tomorrow’s instalment. I may give it a go too!”

The PE sessions continue on Tuesday, March 24 at 9am. But if you want to start soon, you can head to his YouTube channel where he already has ‘18 Kids Workouts to do at Home’.

Ben and Isaac Rickett follow P.E with Joe, a fitness workout by Joe Wicks that is aimed at children that are being home schooled due to Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2020. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA WireBen and Isaac Rickett follow P.E with Joe, a fitness workout by Joe Wicks that is aimed at children that are being home schooled due to Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2020. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

