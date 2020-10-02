Schools to open 40 new places for special needs children from January

A pupil at Sheringham Woodfields School. Picture: Chris Taylor Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

Up to 40 new places for children with special needs are set to be on offer at three schools within the next four months following a £2.25m investment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Woodfields Special School will see 20 new places for children with complex needs when new £1.4 million state-of-the art therapeutic centre building extension opens. Picture: Denise Bradley Sheringham Woodfields Special School will see 20 new places for children with complex needs when new £1.4 million state-of-the art therapeutic centre building extension opens. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sheringham Woodfields School will see 20 new places for children with complex needs thanks to a new £1.4 million state-of-the art therapeutic centre building extension.

Redcastle Family School in Thetford and Thetford Academy will both have 10 new places in autism specialist resource base classrooms from January.

MORE: Stunning drone pictures show scale and progress of new £9m school

It is set to be followed by a further 288 new places following a further investment of £34m beginning to come on stream before the end of the current academic year in July 2021. And an additional 170 places are planned for the next academic year starting in September 2021.

Nearing completion - The Fields Therapy Centre at Sheringham Woodfields School. Picture: Chris Taylor Nearing completion - The Fields Therapy Centre at Sheringham Woodfields School. Picture: Chris Taylor

Norfolk County Council has made a commitment to invest £120m in creating a total of 500 additional places at a mixture of specialist bases at mainstream schools, special school new builds, and expansions of existing special schools.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said bringing new SEND places on line was on track despite the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “It is vital that we continue to keep our transformation plans for special educational needs at the forefront and the progress we continue to make is evidence of this.

Redcastle Family School in Thetford will see 10 new places in a autism specialist resource base classroom open from January. Picture: Google Redcastle Family School in Thetford will see 10 new places in a autism specialist resource base classroom open from January. Picture: Google

“In addition to building new specialist provision, we continue to have a focus on effective mainstream inclusion.

“We are working closely with parent carer groups and schools on this.”

You may also want to watch:

The extension at Sheringham Woodfields School will feature a flexible, fully-equipped sensory integration studio and a main hall kitted out with an Olympic-sized, sunken trampoline and other specialist equipment.

It will also include a range of smaller rooms which will be used for one-to-one therapy sessions that are planned to open this term.

MORE: Oversubscribed school unveils £8m expansion to welcome more pupils

These new school places are thanks to the opening of three brand new special schools and 10 new specialist resource bases at mainstream schools.

Children and head James Stanbrook to celebrate Sheringham Woodfields School aoutstanding Ofsted rating in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley Children and head James Stanbrook to celebrate Sheringham Woodfields School aoutstanding Ofsted rating in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

New building work is set to be completed by January at The Clare School and Harford Manor School in Norwich; Churchill Park School in King’s Lynn; Fred Nicholson in Dereham; and by November 2021 at John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth.

Building improvements are also being considered at Parkside Sixth Form at Norwich; and Sidestrand Hall School near Cromer and at an existing specialist resource base at Neatherd High School in Dereham.

Plans for more SEND places next school year

• 90 new places at specialist resource bases (SRB) in mainstream schools. A new learning and cognition SRB is planned at Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market. SRBs for children with social, emotional and mental health needs at Mundesley Infant and Junior; Arden Grove Infant and Nursery in Hellesdon, Norwich; Wensum Junior School in Norwich; Cavell Primary in Norwich: 10 new places in a social, emotional and mental health at Drake Primary in Thetford; and Caister Infant and Nursery and Caister Junior Schools.

• New special school for boys with social, emotional and mental health needs at the former Alderman Swindell School in Great Yarmouth due to open next autumn to be run by the local Boudica Trust; providing places for up to 88 children and young people aged five to 16 including residential provision for between 30 to 40 children during the school week.

• A new special school for children and young people with autism at the former Fakenham College Sixth Form site to be run by specialist academy trust SENDAT providing 100 new places. Building work due to start by the end of 2020 with the school due to open in January 2022.