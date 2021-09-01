What are Norfolk school term dates for the next year?

Published: 11:53 AM September 1, 2021

The new school term is almost upon us as children head back after the long summer break - but what are the term dates for the new academic year?

The 2021/22 school year for schools in Norfolk is made up of 194 days, with five days being taken for staff training, plus a day less due to the extra bank holiday on June 3.

Pupils return from Monday, September 6 though some secondary schools are staggering this across the first week back for on-site Covid testing.

The October half-term holiday is from October 25-29 while the Christmas break runs from December 20 until January 4.

There will be another week-long half-term from February 14-18, with the Easter holiday from April 4-19.

The summer term includes a bank holiday on May 2 and half-term from May 30 to June 3 before schools break-up for the summer on Friday, July 22.

Term dates with neighbouring counties usually tend to be pretty similar, varying a day or two, however this year some term dates in Norfolk and Suffolk fall on completely different weeks posing difficult decisions for some parents.

In Norfolk, the spring half term break begins on February 14, however in Suffolk it’s a week later from February 21. Easter begins in Norfolk from April 4, a week earlier than it does for Suffolk and some Waveney schools.

Norfolk County Council said it looked to coordinate dates with surrounding counties, but "ultimately each school sets the final term dates themselves".

Parents are encouraged to check the exact dates with their child's teachers, as individual schools' dates can vary.

Norfolk schools dates 2021/22

Autumn term

Monday 6 September - Friday 22 October

Half-term holiday: Monday 25 - Friday 29 October

Monday 1 November - Friday 17 December

Christmas holiday: Monday 20 December - Tuesday 4 January

Spring term

Wednesday 5 January - Friday 11 February

Half-term holiday: Monday 14 - Friday 18 February

Monday 21 February - Friday 1 April

Easter holiday: Monday 4 - Tuesday 19 April

Summer term

Wednesday 20 April - Friday 27 May

Half-term holiday: Monday 30 - Friday 3 June

Monday 6 June - Friday 22 July

Summer holiday: Monday 25 July - Monday 5 September