Staff shortages lead to school closures and remote learning

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:10 PM December 13, 2021
City Academy Norwich

City Academy Norwich is among the schools which has returned to remote learning for years 7, 8 and 9 amid staff shortages - Credit: Archant

Several Norfolk schools are facing closures and have paused in-classroom teaching due to staff shortages.

The City Academy Norwich has stopped in-person teaching for Years 7, 8 and 9 and these year groups will continue remote learning for the rest of the week until the end of term.

Years 10 and 11 continue to be taught in the classroom. 

Robert Kett Primary School in Wymondham has moved its Year 3 class to remote learning

Future Education in Earlham, Norwich, is closed due to staff shortages. The school has said it will be in contact to inform pupils of the changes. 

Earlham Nursery School is closed for additional works following a fire that happened earlier this month. It will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.  

Norfolk
Norwich News

