Staff shortages lead to school closures and remote learning
Published: 12:10 PM December 13, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Several Norfolk schools are facing closures and have paused in-classroom teaching due to staff shortages.
The City Academy Norwich has stopped in-person teaching for Years 7, 8 and 9 and these year groups will continue remote learning for the rest of the week until the end of term.
Years 10 and 11 continue to be taught in the classroom.
Robert Kett Primary School in Wymondham has moved its Year 3 class to remote learning
Future Education in Earlham, Norwich, is closed due to staff shortages. The school has said it will be in contact to inform pupils of the changes.
Earlham Nursery School is closed for additional works following a fire that happened earlier this month. It will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.