Families getting first choice school for their child highest in five years - but 600 pupils miss out

PUBLISHED: 13:51 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 16 April 2020

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images



Mark Bowden

Around 600 pupils have missed out on getting their first choice of primary school for youngsters starting Reception in September.



But Norfolk County Council (NCC) has said the percentage of those getting their first choice is at its highest for five years.

Council figures show that of around 9,000 applications 93.6pc of Reception-aged children will be going to their first preference school, up from 92.8pc last year. That means around 600 pupils will not get their first choice of primary school - around the same number as last year.

It came as thousands of parents and carers were due to get the results of their school applications for reception aged children on Thursday.

Councillor John Fisher, NCC’s cabinet member for children’s services, praised the result.

Mr Fisher said: “I’d like to thank our admissions team who have processed nearly 9,000 applications this year and continued to provide their service to Norfolk’s schools and families despite such challenging circumstances.

“While September may feel a very long time off for Norfolk’s parents and carers, I’d like to pay tribute to the amazing job they are doing right now observing the government’s rules to help in the fight against coronavirus while dealing with the enormous day to day pressures of keeping their children educated, entertained and safe at home.”

You may also want to watch:

Nationally, primary school first preference offers fell from 91pc in 2018 to 90.6pc in 2019.

Sarah Shirras, co-chairman of Educate Norfolk Primary and headteacher at St William’s Primary School in Thorpe St. Andrew, said: “I’m sure that today’s news will really help reassure so many of Norfolk’s families when so much is so uncertain for them right now.”

Mr Fisher said the council’s programme of building and extending schools was “reaping rewards and helping to take pressure off demand for school places in growing communities”.

He said: “Today’s admissions results demonstrate that despite the unprecedented situation we are in, some things remain ‘business as usual’.”

Parents and carers who applied online for admission will be able to find out the results of their application at www.admissionsonline.norfolk.gov.uk

