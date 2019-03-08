Norfolk school receives £16,000 boost for year of science and technology

A Cromer school has received £16,000 of funding to spend a year celebrating science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Cromer Academy's 'Year of STEM' will launch in September 2019 an will consist of activities across the school to boost the profile of science and technology subjects and develop links with employers across the region.

The money will help fund a special area for 500 new books, science experts giving talks and workshops throughout the year and work with the University of East Anglia and Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

Cromer Academy headteacher Antony Little said: "We are very keen to support our students in thinking about science, technology, engineering and maths careers, which are all growth employment areas in Norfolk.

Funding for the project has been provided by the Dudgeon Community Fund STEM Programme, which aims to motivate pupils between 12 and 16 to study or work in STEM areas.