Why are school children striking today?

PUBLISHED: 09:09 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 15 February 2019

Children across the country are going on strike today. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Children across the country are going on strike today. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Archant

Thousands of youngsters around the country, including in Norfolk, are expected to go on strike from school today as part of a global youth action over climate change.

Youth Strike 4 Climate organisers say strikes are taking place in 60 towns and cities across the country in the face of “an alarming lack of government leadership” on climate change.

School pupils will be gathering outside of the Forum at about 11.30am today to hold a public protest and raise awareness.

But school leaders and education secretary Damian Hinds have warned students they should not miss lessons to take part in the strikes.

The movement has already seen school strikes in Australia and European countries including Belgium, and has been inspired by teenager Greta Thunberg, who protests every Friday outside Sweden’s parliament to urge leaders to tackle climate change.

The strikes come in the wake of a UN report which warned that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which climate impacts become increasingly severe, requires unprecedented action.

That includes cutting global carbon dioxide emissions by almost half within 12 years.

Students in the UK are demanding the government declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem, communicate the severity of the ecological crisis to the public and reform the curriculum to make it an educational priority.

The strike is being supported by environmental campaign groups and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

