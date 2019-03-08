Search

Norfolk schools come together in bid to beat bullying

PUBLISHED: 10:59 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 08 May 2019

More than 100 pupils and staff from schools across Norfolk became Anti-Bullying Ambassadors at a training day hosted by Thetford Academy. Picture: Inspiration Trust

More than 100 schoolchildren from across Norfolk joined forces to take part in an anti-bullying project that aims to support pupils who have been targeted by bullies.

Pupils from 11 schools and sixth forms gathered at Thetford Academy for the training day run by The Diana Award, a charity set up in memory of the Princess of Wales to improve young people's lives.

Students from Thetford Academy, Jane Austen College, The Hewett Academy, Old Buckenham High School, Wayland Academy, Attleborough Academy, The Nicholas Hamond Academy, The Nicholas Hamond Academy Sixth Form, Litcham High School, King Edward VI School, and Iceni Academy spent the day exploring what bullying means, both face-to-face and online.

Workshops and activities they learned how to support their peers who have been affected by bullying, and put together an action plan to take back to their schools.

Thetford Academy student Scarlett Pablo said: "The day was fantastic. I have learned a lot of different stuff about bullying and how to limit the impact of it."

The training day was the brainchild of the Breckland Youth Advisory Board, which works with Thetford Academy and nearby schools to give young people a voice about the issues that matter to them and their community.

Emily Holt, head of technology at Jane Austen College, said: "Our students were fully engaged with the training day and embraced every opportunity to discuss the causes and impacts of bullying.

"They are excited to start implementing their ideas and ensure their community is a safe and happy place to grow up in and learn."

