School one of first in country to get special computer centre status

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE).

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

It is among 23 and will mean Neatherd can provide support for primary and secondary teachers in the area.

The school will also form links with industry and universities.

The NCCE was set up in November 2018 by the Department for Education to increase the number of pupils in schools and colleges who study computer science at GCSE, AS and A level, particularly girls and those in disadvantaged areas, and to ensure that there is an improvement in digital skills.

Neatherd headteacher Chris Smith said: "We are delighted and very excited to be among the first wave of NCCE Computer Hubs.

"It is recognition of the high quality standards we set in computing education at Neatherd and the results we achieve. We look forward to working as part of the NCCE network to help improve computing education in the region."

Chairman of the NCCE professor Simon Peyton Jones said: "It's exciting to be announcing the first hubs. They will be the local face of the national centre, providing tailored support to all computing teachers (primary, secondary and colleges), to equip them to make the new computing curriculum into an inspirational reality in every classroom in the land.

"Our partnership with teachers is vital to our mission. A single inspired, equipped, valued and supported teacher will influence tens or hundreds of children every day, and thousands over their career."

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High School Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High School

The NCCE received £84 million of government funding and was supported by a further £1 million from Google to develop training for secondary school computing teachers.

The government's decision to substantially invest in computer science in schools followed a Royal Society report, After the Reboot, which showed computing education across the UK was patchy and fragile. It called for action to be taken in a swift and coordinated way by government, industry, and non-profit organisations.