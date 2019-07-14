Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

School one of first in country to get special computer centre status

14 July, 2019 - 06:00
Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE).

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew UsherDereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

It is among 23 and will mean Neatherd can provide support for primary and secondary teachers in the area.

The school will also form links with industry and universities.

The NCCE was set up in November 2018 by the Department for Education to increase the number of pupils in schools and colleges who study computer science at GCSE, AS and A level, particularly girls and those in disadvantaged areas, and to ensure that there is an improvement in digital skills.

You may also want to watch:

Neatherd headteacher Chris Smith said: "We are delighted and very excited to be among the first wave of NCCE Computer Hubs.

"It is recognition of the high quality standards we set in computing education at Neatherd and the results we achieve. We look forward to working as part of the NCCE network to help improve computing education in the region."

Chairman of the NCCE professor Simon Peyton Jones said: "It's exciting to be announcing the first hubs. They will be the local face of the national centre, providing tailored support to all computing teachers (primary, secondary and colleges), to equip them to make the new computing curriculum into an inspirational reality in every classroom in the land.

"Our partnership with teachers is vital to our mission. A single inspired, equipped, valued and supported teacher will influence tens or hundreds of children every day, and thousands over their career."

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High SchoolDereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High School

The NCCE received £84 million of government funding and was supported by a further £1 million from Google to develop training for secondary school computing teachers.

The government's decision to substantially invest in computer science in schools followed a Royal Society report, After the Reboot, which showed computing education across the UK was patchy and fragile. It called for action to be taken in a swift and coordinated way by government, industry, and non-profit organisations.

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

City boss Farke on transfer plans

Daniel Farke wants more additions at Norwich City. Picture: Denise Bradley

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Come on in, the water’s fine! Top 5 outdoor swims in Norfolk

Swimming in Norfolk's rivers certainly beats the chlorinated humidity of the local pool Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The animals whose woodland habitats are at risk because of Western Link road

CCTV stills showing the wildlife in the woods at one of Norfolk County Council's proposed route's for the Western Link which would connect the A1067 to the A47. Picture: Iain Robinson

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School one of first in country to get special computer centre status

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

College set for £9m ‘digi factory’

The Southwell Building at City College Norwich Picture: City College Norwich

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists