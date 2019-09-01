Back to school: When are the school holidays in Norfolk in 2019/20?

Children across Norfolk will be going back to school - or starting for the first time - in just a few days. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Kikovic

The summer holidays are almost over and within days children's bags, pencil cases and lunch boxes will be packed ready for the start of a new school year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But when are this year's half terms and holidays at Norfolk's schools?

Norfolk County Council has listed the following dates for the 2019/20 academic year on its website.

It adds that term, holiday and staff training dates can differ between schools and advises parents contact their child's school to confirm dates.

Autumn term

Term starts on Wednesday, September 4 and ends on Wednesday, December 18.

The half term holiday is Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25.

The Christmas holiday runs from Thursday, December 19 to Friday, January 3 2020.

Spring term

Term starts on Monday, January 6 and ends on Wednesday, April 1.

The half term holiday is Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.

The Easter holiday runs from Thursday, April 2 to Friday, April 17.

Summer term

Term starts on Monday, April 20 and ends on Tuesday, July 21.

The half term holiday is Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29 and Friday, May 8 is a bank holiday.

The summer holiday runs from Wednesday, July 22 to Friday, September 4.